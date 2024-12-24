Yuma native selected to be on the 2025 Pro Bowl Cheerleadling Squad

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma native Allie Shaw was selected as a 2025 Pro Bowl cheerleader.

One cheerleader from each of the 32 NFL teams is selected to represent their team.

The Pro Bowl is an annual NFL event that showcases the league's best players in a weeklong celebration of skills and competition.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Championship will take place Sunday, February 2 in Orlando, Florida, and will air at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC.