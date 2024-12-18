Imperial Valley College swears-in new leadership

Skip to Content
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley College (IVC) has shared an update regarding their board president and trustee.

Hortencia Armendariz was elected as board president and Romualdo J. Medina, along with Peter Martinez, were sworn-in as trustees.

“The Imperial Community College District is poised for continued growth and excellence under the guidance of its Board of Trustees,” said Secretary to the Board and IVC Superintendent/President Lennor M. Johnson, Ed.D. “The collective expertise of the board ensures that Imperial Valley College remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible, high-quality education for all members of the community.”

