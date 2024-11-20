Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the sixteenth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you're looking to make something Unique to Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving, Chef Jonathan has you covered with his "Roasted Truffle Brussels."

Ingredients

30 Brussel Sprouts

1 cup Sliced Sun dried tomatoes

2 teaspoon Colaboren Chile

5 oz Epic Beef Tallow

1 oz Truffle Oil

3 tbsp Celtic Salt

2 Cloves Garlic

2 Tbsp Black Pepper

3 oz Pecorino Romano

1 bottle Sprouts fig balsamic reduction

Instructions

Step 1. Cut your 30 brussels sprouts into half discard the bottom piece and then in your one tablespoon of Celtic salt and 2 tablespoons of black pepper also add 2 tablespoons of beef tallow and give it a nice toss in a bowl and set on a baking tray with parchment paper.

Step 2. Preheat your oven to 375°. Add your Brussels to the oven for 15 to 20 minutes. You're looking for a nice golden Brown exterior with a tender sprout.

Step 3. let your brussels sprouts rest for five minutes, then incorporate them into a bowl with your colabrin chilies and sun-dried tomatoes. Add your truffle oil as well along with one pinch of salt.

Step 4. plate your Brussels take your 2 ounces of fig balsamic reduction and go from the top all the way to the bottom around the plate finish with some grated Pecorino Romano cheese and enjoy.

This is bringing that wow factor to Thanksgiving for sure!

