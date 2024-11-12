Skip to Content
“Live with Kelly and Mark” host show in Palm Springs

By ,
today at 8:50 AM
Published 9:10 AM

Samantha Byrd shares a sneak peek of the show and shares why the co-hosts are so excited about this working vacation.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took their show on the road and brought "Live with Kelly and Mark" to Palm Springs, California.

A whole bus load of viewers from Yuma and the Imperial Valley traveled to Palm Springs to represent the Desert Southwestt.

Ripa and Consuelos escaped the chilly New York temperatures to head to the warm, sunny California desert, where the daytime duo recorded a total of four episodes of the show in the greater Palm Springs area.

"There's no nicer group of people. If you congregate a group of Palm Springs residents, you're going to have a great time because everyone is happy and warm and welcoming," Ripa expressed.

Ripa and Consuelos welcomed special celebrity guests and around 2,500 of their biggest fans who came out to each show, which include several lucky Yuma and Imperial Valley viewers who a trip to be on the show.

"I'm actually excited to be here for the second time. I went to the Oscars one, but this time, I feel like it's going to be different and I love Palm Springs," said Michelle Rosales, a San Luis resident.

"The Yuma viewers are the best. We are just universally desert people," Ripa shared.

One of the highlights of the show was Ripa and Consuelos' very first "Roper Romp."

"Kelly has been wearing these caftans for over two decades. Whenever we are on vacation, I ask her if she is going to bring her ropers with her. So the fact that there was a group here...it was awesome," Consuelos said.

The show was filmed on the 18th fairway of the golf course at the Westin Rancho Mirage Resort.

