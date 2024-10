YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A townhall focusing on elder scams will be held November 1 in Yuma.

The event will be at Community Christian Church (6480 US-95, YUMA, AZ 85365) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Attorney General Kris Mayes wants to hear from the Yuma community how scams and fraud affect locals.

You can RSVP for the event here.