FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: More heat with record temperatures to start the week

today at 3:27 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day will also remain in place, through TONIGHT due to the unseasonable and record heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning will also stay in effect through 8 p.m. TONIGHT for both Yuma and Imperial counties for major heat risks.

Our current ridge of high pressure will begin to move eastward, which will bring in a slow cooling trend throughout the week.

Dry conditions should also prevail through at least early next week, though passing weak weather disturbances will result in extra cloud cover.

Afternoon highs will still be near record levels through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will remain above the seasonal normal through the week, however, a cooling trend will cool down our temperatures in the low 100s and even potentially in the upper 90s in the days ahead.

Melissa Zaremba

