A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Chocolate Cake

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the tenth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his four ingredient Chocolate Cake.

Who doesn’t enjoy a slice of chocolate cake? And wouldn’t it be so much better if it was also gluten-free? Well here's the perfect recipe for you, for the holidays!

Ingredients:

3 15oz cans Sprouts Organic Pumpkin Purée

45 oz Lily’s Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Baking Chips

3/4 Cup Organic Brown Sugar

1 Teaspoons of Celtic Salt Instructions

Instructions:

First, add your chocolate to a metal bowl and boil some water. Put the chocolate bowl over the water and use it as a double boiler to melt the chocolate.

Then, add your pumpkin purée to a blender of your choice. In the same blender, add your melted chocolate and your 3/4 cup of Brown Sugar. Blend on high until mixture is the consistency of moose.

Get yourself a 8 inch Baking springform pan. Line the inside with nonstick parchment paper taller than the pan by 5 inches and add your mix to overflow the sides of the springform pan by 2 inches.

Sprinkle the top of the cake with your Celtic salt and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours. After refrigeration time pop the sides of the springform pan and gently pull your parchment paper away from the sides of the cake and enjoy a very healthy holiday inspired chocolate cake with your loved ones. Provecho

