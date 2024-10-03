FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive Heat Warning EXTENDED once again through MONDAY

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - This unseasonable heat wave is bringing record-breaking temperatures day after day.

Check out the record highs Yuma hit so far.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been EXTENDED once again and will remain in place through 8 p.m. MONDAY for both Yuma and Imperial counties for major to even extreme heat risks.

A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the western United States, especially for us here in the Desert Southwest.

This ridge will move around in the area in the days ahead, but it still isn't going anywhere.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day is also EXTENDED and will remain in place, through MONDAY due to the unseasonable and record heat through early next week.

Our current ridge of high pressure will eventually begin to weaken next week, which will allow a trough of low pressure to move in, cooling down our temperatures with more clouds starting Tuesday.