Skip to Content
Top Stories

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive Heat Warning EXTENDED through Sunday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:08 PM
Published 3:03 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning is EXTENDED once again and will remain in place through 8 p.m. SUNDAY for both Yuma and Imperial counties for major to even extreme heat risks.

Remember to protect yourself from the heat and practice heat safety at all times.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day will remain in place, but I am also EXTENDING it through SUNDAY due to the unseasonable heat and temperatures trending well above normal.

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to dominate the region which will continue to promote dry and dangerously hot conditions all week and into the weekend.

A First Alert Action Day and excessive heat will remain in effect through SUNDAY as temperatures will stay pretty hot for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Also, expect afternoon high temperatures to be near or exceed record levels through early next week.

I am tracking slightly cooler temperatures with highs dropping to the low 100s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content