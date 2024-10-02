FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive Heat Warning EXTENDED through Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning is EXTENDED once again and will remain in place through 8 p.m. SUNDAY for both Yuma and Imperial counties for major to even extreme heat risks.

Remember to protect yourself from the heat and practice heat safety at all times.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day will remain in place, but I am also EXTENDING it through SUNDAY due to the unseasonable heat and temperatures trending well above normal.

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to dominate the region which will continue to promote dry and dangerously hot conditions all week and into the weekend.

A First Alert Action Day and excessive heat will remain in effect through SUNDAY as temperatures will stay pretty hot for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Also, expect afternoon high temperatures to be near or exceed record levels through early next week.

I am tracking slightly cooler temperatures with highs dropping to the low 100s by Tuesday and Wednesday.