A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Fall Orzo Pasta
Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the ninth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his Fall Orzo Pasta.
This dish is not only flavorful but also quick to prepare, making it a perfect weeknight meal. As we move into the first week of October, there are so many different fall recipes we have to come.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Orzo Pasta
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup mushrooms, sliced (button or cremini work well)
- 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Bone broth (Beef)
Instructions:
- In a large sauté pan, add your Garlic & Olive Oil and lightly brown your Orzo Pasta on medium high heat, for about 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Then, deglaze the pan by adding the 2 cups of Bone broth and cook for about 5 minutes, or until they are tender. (Stir constantly) add more bone broth as needed salt your broth.
- Stir in the halved Cherry tomatoes and Cipollini mushrooms for an additional 3-4 minutes, allowing them to soften and release their juices.
- Finish with Feta and Parsley Gently fold in Parsley and plate your warm Orzo Pasta. Garnish by crumbling your Feta cheese over Orzo Pasta and more chopped Parsley.
Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.