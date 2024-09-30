Skip to Content
A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Fall Orzo Pasta

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the ninth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his Fall Orzo Pasta.

This dish is not only flavorful but also quick to prepare, making it a perfect weeknight meal. As we move into the first week of October, there are so many different fall recipes we have to come.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Orzo Pasta
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup mushrooms, sliced (button or cremini work well)
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Bone broth (Beef)

Instructions:

  • In a large sauté pan, add your Garlic & Olive Oil and lightly brown your Orzo Pasta on medium high heat, for about 30 seconds until fragrant.
  • Then, deglaze the pan by adding the 2 cups of Bone broth and cook for about 5 minutes, or until they are tender. (Stir constantly) add more bone broth as needed salt your broth.
  • Stir in the halved Cherry tomatoes and Cipollini mushrooms for an additional 3-4 minutes, allowing them to soften and release their juices.
  • Finish with Feta and Parsley Gently fold in Parsley and plate your warm Orzo Pasta. Garnish by crumbling your Feta cheese over Orzo Pasta and more chopped Parsley.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

