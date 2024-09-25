FIRST ALERT: Tracking excessive and record heat for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong and unseasonable ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the region keeping our temperatures well above-normal for the next several days plus bringing back excessive heat.

Right now, we are under a Weather Authority FIRST ALERT to prepare for the hotter days ahead.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY are issued and will go into effect Friday-Saturday for the Desert Southwest, as we will need to take action for the more dangerous heat conditions.

An Excessive Heat Warning is also issued for both Yuma and Imperial Counties where highs will hit at or over the 110 degrees mark Friday-Saturday.

Hot temperatures will be sticking around for a while, plus we even have daily record-highs likely day after day.

I am also tracking dry conditions and lots of sunshine for the rest of the week and into next week.