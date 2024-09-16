A Cut Above: Grilling season has officially arrived!

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the seventh episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," it's grilling season and Chef Jonathan shares his prefect steak marinade.

He says the key to a perfect steak is to let your meat be the key ingredient!

Ingredients:

Steak

Bragg’s Soy Aminos

Coarse Pepper (Fresh)

Rosemary (Fresh)

Celtic Sea Salt

Sprouts Cold pressed Olive Oil

Instructions:

Set your steak out to room temperature. You always want to season your cut of steak at room temperature.

Take your Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil and make a twine with your fresh rosemary and brush the steak till it is completely coded.

Depending on the size of the steak at a good amount of Celtic Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Course Pepper. Always remember the better the ingredients the better the outcome!

After your steak has been on the grill and on the first flip take that Fresh Rosemary twine and brush on your some Braggs Soy Amino with a little bit of Olive oil. (Game Changer)

Use your first flip to gauge the temperature of your Steak rule of thumb states four minutes per side depending on the thickness of your steak but you can touch the palm of your hand to gauge your temperature of the steak.

Let your steak rest after pulling it off the grill for 10 to 15 minutes and enjoy with your family and friends.

