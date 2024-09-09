A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Protein Ice Cream

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the sixth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares his "Protein Ice Cream" recipe.

When you wanna indulge, but don’t want all those excessive calories try this tasty treat.

Ingredients:

One Scoop of Truvani Protein Powder of your choice (Chefs Choice Matcha)

One cup of Sprouts Greek Yogurt

One cup of ice

Two oz of Honey or 2 dates (Optional)

Two oz Sprout Collagen peptides (Optional)

Instructions:

Step 1. Grab a blender of your choice and add your one cup of ice along with your one cup of Sprouts Greek yogurt, one scoop of Truvani Protein powder and Collagen peptides, and your two ounces of honey place in the blender.

Step 2. Blend mixture on medium for 30 seconds and turn up the speed to high for the last 30 seconds one minute in total.

Step 3. Poor mixture into your favorite container and chill overnight 10 hours at the least for super firm protein ice cream.

Step 4. Enjoy this tasty healthy treat with your favorite person.

Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.