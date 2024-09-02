Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT: Hot start to the week with excessive heat soon making a return

today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:16 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Labor Day! It's a sunny and hot holiday with temperatures trending above normal.

Heading into the evening, it will be clear, calm, and a little cooler.

Temperatures will gradually heat up in the days ahead thanks to a strengthening ridge of high pressure boosting our high temperatures near the 120 mark.

An Excessive Heat WATCH has been issued by the National Weather Service Phoenix for Wednesday morning through Friday evening for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

I am issuing a Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Days, which will go into effect on Wednesday-Friday for the hotter temperatures and major to extreme heat risks for the Desert Southwest.

There's even potential for record high and low temperatures.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

