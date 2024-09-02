Chef Jonathan’s Breakfast Tacos

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the fifth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares his "Breakfast Tacos" recipe.

Sometimes you just want tacos for breakfast and why not have the healthiest version possible.

Ingredients:

EggLife Egg Wraps (Sprouts)

Beef Chorizo

Hass Avocado

Tomato (Your Preference)

Cilantro

Lime

Cooking instructions:

Step 1: Cut your avocado into small dices along with the tomato same size then take the juice of one lime and two pinches of salt (to your taste) and set aside.

Step 2: Cook your beef chorizo in a medium sauté pan. Medium high heat Make sure to get a nice crisp on the chorizo and discard any oil left in pan.

Step 3: Take your egg, life, tortilla wrap, and and heat it on a flat Skillet at a medium low heat we’re about 45 seconds.

Step 4: Set your two EggLife wraps on a plate of your choice and assemble chorizo on the wraps and top with your avocado, tomato salsa, top with fresh cilantro to finish. And Enjoy

Thank you to our segment sponsor, Renewable Power, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.