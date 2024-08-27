Chef Jonathan’s Date Night Pasta
Sunrise Anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the fourth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week, Chef Jonathan shares his "Date Night Pasta" recipe, so that you and your partner can have a fun and unique date, right at home.
He says this something that is supposed to be made with love, so remember that as you're cooking this dish!
Pasta Ingredients:
- unsalted butter
- capers
- garlic
- grape tomatoes
- pasta
- shrimp
- parsley
- salt & pepper
- lemon
Instructions:
- You want start off by boiling water with a generous amount of salt for your pasta.
- Then, add homemade pasta to boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes if you were using processed pasta, you will want to leave it in there for 7 to 10 minutes, depending on your pasta size. Drain pasta and set to the side with a little bit of the pasta water.
- With a large skillet on high heat, add 3 tablespoons unsalted butter of your choice and add your shrimp to the pan with a generous coat of salt and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon of capers half a tablespoon of garlic, and 12 grape cherries to your sautéed shrimp.
- Flip your shrimp after 3 minutes and add your drained pasta to your pan, at this point, you want all the pasta to kind of coat everything in the pan and add a little bit of that pasta water maybe 2 ounces to thicken up the sauce. Bring heat to a low temperature and you’re gonna finish with two tabs of butter and zest of one lemon
- Serve on a plate with chopped parsley to finish and enjoy a beautiful Date Nite Pasta with your loved one.
Lemon Drop Margarita ingredients:
- honey
- cantaloupe
- Almave (Amber)
- Tajín
- lime
- fresh basil
Instructions:
- Juice half of your lemon drop cantaloupe.
- Add juice to 2 squeezed limes, and 1 tablespoon of honey.
- Add mix to 5 ounces of Almave (Amber) or your favorite tequila.
- Shake well, serve over ice in a rock glass.
- Garnish the rim with honey and Tajín top with a sprig of basil. And toast to a beautiful date night.
Thank you to our segment sponsor, Renewable Power, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.