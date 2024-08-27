Skip to Content
Chef Jonathan’s Date Night Pasta

By
Published 7:04 AM

Sunrise Anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the fourth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week, Chef Jonathan shares his "Date Night Pasta" recipe, so that you and your partner can have a fun and unique date, right at home.

He says this something that is supposed to be made with love, so remember that as you're cooking this dish!

Pasta Ingredients:

  • unsalted butter
  • capers
  • garlic
  • grape tomatoes
  • pasta
  • shrimp
  • parsley
  • salt & pepper
  • lemon

Instructions:

  • You want start off by boiling water with a generous amount of salt for your pasta.
  • Then, add homemade pasta to boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes if you were using processed pasta, you will want to leave it in there for 7 to 10 minutes, depending on your pasta size. Drain pasta and set to the side with a little bit of the pasta water.
  • With a large skillet on high heat, add 3 tablespoons unsalted butter of your choice and add your shrimp to the pan with a generous coat of salt and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon of capers half a tablespoon of garlic, and 12 grape cherries to your sautéed shrimp.
  • Flip your shrimp after 3 minutes and add your drained pasta to your pan, at this point, you want all the pasta to kind of coat everything in the pan and add a little bit of that pasta water maybe 2 ounces to thicken up the sauce. Bring heat to a low temperature and you’re gonna finish with two tabs of butter and zest of one lemon
  • Serve on a plate with chopped parsley to finish and enjoy a beautiful Date Nite Pasta with your loved one.

Lemon Drop Margarita ingredients:

  • honey
  • cantaloupe
  • Almave (Amber)
  • Tajín
  • lime
  • fresh basil

Instructions:

  • Juice half of your lemon drop cantaloupe.
  • Add juice to 2 squeezed limes, and 1 tablespoon of honey.
  • Add mix to 5 ounces of Almave (Amber) or your favorite tequila.
  • Shake well, serve over ice in a rock glass.
  • Garnish the rim with honey and Tajín top with a sprig of basil. And toast to a beautiful date night.

Thank you to our segment sponsor, Renewable Power, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

