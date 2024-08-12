Rural Metro speaks on recent fires in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Rural Metro, they have had to respond to almost 10 residential related fires since the begging of August.

Battalion Chief, Jeff Woodruff also said with that the most common cause of a fire is electrical wiring and unattended fire grills.

This past weekend there were two residential fires one located S Phillips Ave and W Daisy St. and the other way was W 8th St and S Raven Ave in which Marine Corps Air Station was there to assist due to the high winds.

Woodruff also shared that you should not use extension as permeant wiring as they breakdown over time and can cause a fire.