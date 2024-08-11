Skip to Content
Breaking News

One house declared a total loss, Rural Metro on scene

Rural Metro Fire Department
By ,
today at 2:31 PM
Published 1:42 PM

UPDATE (2:29 PM): According to Rural Metro, they got the call at 11:40am and that Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma arrived with an engine and a water tanker to help battle the fire.

Rural Metro also says the high winds spread the fire.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) responded to a house that caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro, the incident happened in the area of West Daisy Street and South Raven Avenue.

Rural Metro says one house was declared a total loss and another house and a couple of backyards were affected.

Courtesy: Rural Metro Fire Department
Courtesy: Rural Metro Fire Department

Rural Metro also says four RMFD engines, three RMFD water tankers, two Yuma Fire Department (YFD) engines and one YFD water tender were on scene to battle the fire.

RMFD says they are currently on scene.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content