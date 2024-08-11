One house declared a total loss, Rural Metro on scene

UPDATE (2:29 PM): According to Rural Metro, they got the call at 11:40am and that Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma arrived with an engine and a water tanker to help battle the fire.

Rural Metro also says the high winds spread the fire.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) responded to a house that caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro, the incident happened in the area of West Daisy Street and South Raven Avenue.

Rural Metro says one house was declared a total loss and another house and a couple of backyards were affected.

Rural Metro also says four RMFD engines, three RMFD water tankers, two Yuma Fire Department (YFD) engines and one YFD water tender were on scene to battle the fire.

RMFD says they are currently on scene.

