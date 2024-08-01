Skip to Content
Weather Recap: July 2024

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
July 31, 2024 4:30 PM
Published 4:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - July was an overall very hot month where we had multiple heat waves that brought us excessive heat for many days in a row along with high temperatures way above normal.

Our hottest afternoon for the month was Monday July 8th with a high temperature of 117 degrees.

The month of July was also very dry as we had another month with no days with measurable rain.

There were a few days out of the month where we received light rain, but it was too small to measure.

Our rain total for the month leaves us at TRACE, and our monthly average is 0.24", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.24" for the month of July.  

So far, 2024 Yuma has accumulated 2.20", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are ahead by 0.59".

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were also only at 0.59", which means Yuma is ahead of our yearly rain total this year.

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

