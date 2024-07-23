Skip to Content
Top Stories

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: More heat and humidity continues

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
New
Published 3:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for Yuma and Imperial Valley.

Daily temperatures are above normal with highs possibly up to 118 degrees, but our heat index will remain high and up to 122.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to result in excessive heat.

Plus, moisture levels will remain high keeping our dew points in the 60s along with chances for shower and storm chances.

I am watching for any storm development in the Desert Southwest it's looking for favor more in La Paz county, but there are small chances for Yuma.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY(s) will stay in effect through FRIDAY because of the heat, high humidity, and high heat index.

Tracking drier and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content