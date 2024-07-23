FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: More heat and humidity continues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for Yuma and Imperial Valley.

Daily temperatures are above normal with highs possibly up to 118 degrees, but our heat index will remain high and up to 122.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to result in excessive heat.

Plus, moisture levels will remain high keeping our dew points in the 60s along with chances for shower and storm chances.

I am watching for any storm development in the Desert Southwest it's looking for favor more in La Paz county, but there are small chances for Yuma.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY(s) will stay in effect through FRIDAY because of the heat, high humidity, and high heat index.

Tracking drier and cooler temperatures for the weekend.