FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity for the weekend and watching for rain chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Moisture levels continue to remain high keeping the humidity with slight rain chances for the next several days in Desert Southwest.

Also, a ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen bringing back major heat by Friday.

With the extra moisture dew points will remain elevated, especially during the mornings and nights.

Afternoons, will be a somewhat drier with dew points hovering in the 50s.

Our Excessive Heat WATCH has been UPGRADED into an Excessive Heat WARNING for both Yuma and Imperial Counties starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Highs could climb up to 118 degrees throughout the weekend, so make sure to practice heat safety to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The heat and slightly humid conditions will be with us all weekend long, which is why I am issuing Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAYS for Friday-Sunday.

Another surge of moisture will move in early next weekend rising our chance for showers and storms.