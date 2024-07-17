Skip to Content
Trial for Man accused of Double Murder continues

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
today at 11:56 AM
Published 11:51 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The trial for a man accused of murdering two men outside a local bar early last year continues.

48-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Francisco Lopez and 35-year-old Luis Navarrete.

The murders took place outside the Alement Bar in Downtown Yuma in the early morning hours of January 30, 2023.

Jurors got to continue hearing testimonies from witness as they took the stand. One of them the wife of the suspect who was there as the shooting unfolded.

News 11's Valeria Rodriguez will share more details later this evening.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

