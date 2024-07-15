FBI enters home of suspected gunman who shot at former President Trump

BETHEL PARK, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two FBI agents, on Monday, were seen entering the home of the suspected gunman who shot at former President Donald Trump.

The motive of the 20-year-old suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, remained a mystery two days later, with the suspect having been shot dead.

The FBI unable to identify an ideology that may have driven him to attack the former president.

The FBI has taken the lead in an investigation of the shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania that wounded the former president, overshadowing his November 5 election rematch with President Biden

President Biden ordered an independent review of how the gunman, who was shot dead by agents moments after opening fire, could have come so close to killing or severely wounding Trump despite the heavy security provided by the Secret Service at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The early details about the investigation into Crooks, a nursing home aide, were sketchy.

Crooks was a young man working an entry-level job near his hometown of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He graduated from high school in 2022 with a reputation as a bright, but quiet classmate. His guidance counselor described him as "respectful" and said he never knew Crooks to be political.

The FBI said on Sunday that his social media profile contained no threatening language, nor had they found any history of mental health issues.

They also said Crooks acted alone and they had yet to identify a motive.