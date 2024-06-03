Claudia Sheinbaum becomes first woman to become president

UPDATE (10:58 AM): Following Sheinbaum's historic victory, President Joe Biden issued the following statement:

"I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first woman President of Mexico. I look forward to working closely with President-elect Sheinbaum in the spirit of partnership and friendship that reflects the enduring bonds between our two countries. I expressed our commitment to advancing the values and interests of both our nations to the benefit of our peoples. I also congratulate the Mexican people for conducting a nationwide successful democratic electoral process involving races for more than 20,000 positions at the local, state, and federal levels."

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as the first woman to be elected as president of Mexico.

The former Mexico City mayor led with 58% of the vote, according to the count released by the national electoral institute.

The 61-year-old's victory ensures another six years in power for Morena, founded 13 years ago by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Sheinbaum is not only set to be Mexico's first female president, but also the country's first leader of Jewish heritage, although she rarely speaks publicly about her personal background and has governed as a secular leftist.

Sheinbaum said her administration would govern all Mexicans "without distinction."