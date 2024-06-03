Skip to Content
Top Stories

Claudia Sheinbaum becomes first woman to become president

By , ,
today at 5:43 AM
Published 5:57 AM

UPDATE (10:58 AM): Following Sheinbaum's historic victory, President Joe Biden issued the following statement:

"I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first woman President of Mexico. I look forward to working closely with President-elect Sheinbaum in the spirit of partnership and friendship that reflects the enduring bonds between our two countries. I expressed our commitment to advancing the values and interests of both our nations to the benefit of our peoples. I also congratulate the Mexican people for conducting a nationwide successful democratic electoral process involving races for more than 20,000 positions at the local, state, and federal levels."

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as the first woman to be elected as president of Mexico.

The former Mexico City mayor led with 58% of the vote, according to the count released by the national electoral institute.

The 61-year-old's victory ensures another six years in power for Morena, founded 13 years ago by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Sheinbaum is not only set to be Mexico's first female president, but also the country's first leader of Jewish heritage, although she rarely speaks publicly about her personal background and has governed as a secular leftist.

Sheinbaum said her administration would govern all Mexicans "without distinction."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content