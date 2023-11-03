Tensions rise as illegal immigration crisis drains millions in city resources nationwide

WASHINGTON, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - The illegal immigration epidemic is financially draining numerous cities across the country. Not just thousands, we're talking millions in state and federal funding.

The flow of asylum-seekers is flooding shelters and hotels at a level that is entirely unsustainable. Democratic leaders in Denver and Chicago raised concerns, pressing to meet with President Biden, seeking additional funds in federal aid to handle the surge of illegals pouring into their cities.

The lack of employment and housing space significantly increases the homeless population, with no proposed plan in place. As the emergency situation worsens, thousands of illegals have no place to go and end up on the streets.

A fast track to becoming a legal citizen and increasing work authorizations is not an easy task. By the end of 2023, according to Denver state officials the city of Denver will dish out more than $40 million dollars in state funding to cover the cost of illegals arriving. Chicago mayor, Brandon Johnson estimates the windy city will spend roughly $255 million dollars on the illegal immigration crisis this year.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston met with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, to seek accelerated funds to somehow manage the epidemic. The plea for millions in federal funding is a wake-up call, for the ongoing dire crisis that will bring catastrophic consequences, without a detailed resolution in place.

Both mayors are seeking approval from Congress, to approve President Biden's request of 1.4 billion dollars to alleviate the problem in cities and states throughout the country.