Pro-Israel rallies took place across the nation this weekend

today at 7:51 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pro-Israel rallies continued across the United States over the weekend as the war rages on.

As the conflict between Hamas and Israel reaches its second week, many took to the streets to encourage peace.

They held up Israeli flags and signs to show their support. Some also held prayer vigils proclaiming to stand for a strong Israel and a strong America while also praying for those defending Israel.

There have been rallies for both Israel and Palestine across the country the last few days.

On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas entered Israeli territory along a fortified border fence with Gaza and killed an estimated 1,300 people, including soldiers and civilians, and took as many as 150 hostages.

Israel quickly declared war on Hamas, responding with airstrikes on Gaza.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

