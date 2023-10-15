Pro-Palestinian rallies occurring across the nation

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A week after the conflict between Hamas and Israel has intensified, pro-Palestinian rallies have been taking place across the United States.

In Los Angeles, hundreds of demonstrators marched near the Federal Building in support of Palestinian rights. They held signs calling for better conditions for the Palestinian people. One protesters said she decided to march because of her opposition to Israeli occupation of the region.

In Chicago, protesters called on the u-s to stop sending aid to Israel. They criticized Israel for giving Palestinians just 24 hours to leave northern Gaza in advance of a presumed ground attack, and they denounced Israel's retaliatory bombing of Gaza, which was done in response to the deadly terror attack one week ago. The worst terrorist attack in Israel in decades.

In other cities, the protests had a similar theme as people turned out to support the Palestinians, and demonstrate their opposition to Israel's retaliation against Hamas in Gaza.

One week since Hamas' attack in Israel, at last 1,300 people, including 265 soldiers, have been killed and more than 3,300 wounded. In Gaza, at least 2,100 people have been killed. 8,000 have been injured.

A State Department spokesperson says they can confirm the deaths of 29 U.S. citizens, and are aware of 15 U.S. citizens and a permanent resident who are unaccounted for.