DeSantis and Newsom set to debate hosted by FOX New’s Hannity

WASHINGTON, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - A debate date between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California's Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled for November 30th, in a nationally televised debate hosted by FOX New's Sean Hannity.

The politically charged face-off between two power house leaders, will enter unchartered territory for the very first time. In a one of a kind event, the 90 minute debate will take place in Georgia as the two rivals go head-to-head discussing the nations heated hot topics.

DeSantis currently polling second in the Republican nomination for President, while Newsom emerges as the Joe Biden ally in the re-election. In a "Red vs Blue state debate," millions of Americans are anticipating the long awaited match-up.

Table talk will tackle the country's most controversial issues surrounding illegal immigration, the border crisis, abortion, climate change, gun control, and mental health care.

Viewers will get a deeper insight on the challenges both leaders face in policy achievements. The question is, will two polar opposite leaders find common ground, on defending state policies.