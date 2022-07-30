Skip to Content
New Mountain Church kids raise money for new building

News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New Mountain Church kids had a lemonade stand Saturday morning to help raise money for the cost of the flooring in the kids area of the new building.

New Mountain Church calls it "laying the foundation."

About 20 kids participated in the fundraiser helping pour the lemonade, hold signs and accept donations.

New moutain church has been under construction and is hoping to have it up and running by the end of next month.

One volunteer Erika White, says they're focused on being deep in the community and wants their kids to feel included.

"So we really wanted to get the kids involved that way they take ownership and have pride in really getting their hands dirty and being a part of the church," says White.

If you couldn't make it to the lemonade stand, you can send donations to New Mountain Church
PO Box 1222 Yuma, AZ 85366 or at this link.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2021.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

