New candidate joins race for Imperial County district attorney

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The race for district attorney in Imperial County is heating up. Jason Amavisca announced on Wednesday he will also be running for the position.

The announcement was made at Bucklin Park in El Centro.

In 2000, Amavisca accepted a position in the Imperial County DistrictAttorney’s office as a Deputy District Attorney.

Amavisca worked in this position for six years until he opened his own practice in El Centro. As of now there are a total of four candidates running for the position.

In addition to Amavisca, Edgard Garcia, George Marquez, and Mario Vela are all in the race for district attorney.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 5 p.m. MST.