Candidates start to campaign for Imperial County District Attorney

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The district attorney race is heating up in Imperial County.

District Attorney George Marquez is speaking out after hearing another candidate is entering the race.

Mario Vela announced his candidacy on Wednesday in front of the courthouse in El Centro, though Marquez says he will not let this news distract him from his campaign.

"I am running on me because I am not running on him, I want the focus of my campaign to be what I bring to the table and with me you are going to get someone who is involved in this community and who is taking up leadership in this community," he said.

The current District Attorney Gilbert Ortero announced that he will be retiring after 28-years of service. Ortero says that Mario Vela would be the best option for the position.

An election for the district attorney position will place on June 7.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the candidates in the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.