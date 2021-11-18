UPDATE: Man fatally struck by car while crossing the street near Yuma Palms Mall

Police identify 72-year-old pedestrian, ask for public's help in tracking suspects down

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the 72-year-old man who lost his life near the Yuma Palms Plaza on Tuesday as Gustave Erickson.

Investigators have reason to believe that three vehicles may have been witnesses to this "vehicle versus pedestrian" accident. They released a dash-cam video of the cars Thursday.

The YPD asks the public to please watch these videos carefully and contact Detective Welch at (928) 373-4752 with any information you may have.

Officers also want locals to check their own dash-cam video if they were in the area. Should you notice anything alarming, please submit the information here.

Public Affairs Sergeant Lori Franklins confirms they are specifically interested in Tuesday-night footage from Redondo Center Drive and Pacific Avenue on 16th Street between 7:50 and 8.