Yuma firefighters return home from NorCal

Authorities say personnel have driven more than 600 miles to get to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) announces Wednesday firefighters have returned home after a two-week deployment to Northern California.

Imperial Valley Task Force Members were also demobilized to return home.

Courtesy Yuma Fire Department

Yuma and Imperial County firefighters packed up their equipment Monday, and started heading back yesterday morning. YFD personnel report they have safely traveled more than 600 miles in order to return to the Desert Southwest.

YFD Public Information Officer Mike Erfert says, "We are glad to have them back and congratulate them and the rest of the Imperial Valley Task Force on another job well done!"

Fire Captain Jordan Bowers, Fire Engineer David Beltran, Firefighter Jeff Endres and Firefighter Bryan Michaels returned home around 10:30 Tuesday evening.

The group left on Monday, August 30, rounding out the two-week duration they were originally assigned to. They traveled to the South Lake Tahoe area, working to protect neighborhoods and fighting off fires.