Yuma firefighters returning from California wildfires

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department has announced that their personnel are on their way back from the California wildfires.

The Imperial Valley Task Force are expected to leave in the morning and arrive back in Yuma on Tuesday in the late afternoon or evening.

Their deployment was to the South Lake Tahoe area where they help contain the surging Caldore wildfire, over 600 miles away from Yuma.

An additional update will be provided when they are back home.