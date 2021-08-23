Skip to Content
UPDATE: Attempted-murder victim; suspect still on the loose

Family speaks on behalf of man shot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department responded to an alleyway near South 4th Avenue and West 1st Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

Family members say the victim is in stable condition and is expected to have surgery Monday.

They confirm that he was shot in the head. And although the gun shot wound is near his brain, it didn't do any significant damage.

Medical professionals say if his surgery goes well, he should be released in two days.

The suspect is still on the loose.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing details.

