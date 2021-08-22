Suspect on the loose after drive-by shooting

Top Stories

A man is suffering from a gunshot wound

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was airlifted to the hospital following an attempted homicide near downtown Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an alleyway near South 4th Avenue and West 1st Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center and was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.

According to investigations, the suspect in a vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim who was inside his car.

The victim's car sustained damages, but there were no other reported injuries.

The man's current medical status is unknown at this time.

There is no subject information or description given by police.

YPD asks anyone with information on the case to contact the department directly at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.