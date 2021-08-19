UPDATE: Yuma firefighters continue to battle Monument Fire

Deployed to NorCal along with Imperial Valley crew

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - California authorities sent out a mutual aid requests to fire departments all across the state Monday, August 9, concerning the "Monument Fire."

Courtesy Yuma Fire Department

Yuma Fire Department (YFD) firefighters joined the Imperial Valley Strike Team protecting structures and fire lines in the Northern California region on Tuesday, August 10.

According to a recent press release, the YFD team has been in the Junction City area since leaving the desert southwest. However, authorities recently relocated them to a basecamp in the Redding area.

YFD fire crews are still defending structures and reinforcing fire lines as of Thursday morning. Including Imperial and Yuma Counties firefighters, there are 889 total personnel working on the Monument Fire.

It has burned over 135,714 acres and is 10% contained, per the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.