UPDATE: Yuma, Imperial County strike teams reassigned from Dixie to Fly Fire

Top Stories

Firefighters are reportedly safe, in good spirits

DESERT SOUTHEST (KYMA, KECY) - California authorities sent out a mutual aid requests to Yuma and Imperial County fire departments Tuesday concerning the northern California "Dixie Fire."

Courtesy Yuma Fire Department

Meeting up in Westmoreland, the strike teams left to Lassen National Forest lands shortly before noon.

After two, 24-hour shifts fighting the Dixie Fire, local firefighters were reassigned to the "Fly Fire" in Quincy (about 2-1/2 hrs from their previous base camp in Chico) Friday morning.

According to the City of Yuma Fire Department, "All are safe and in good spirits!"

While in Quincy, their main assignment is to assess fire risks in neighborhoods and clear fire dangers from around homes.

The Rural Metro Fire Department also announced Monday that it was sending three personnel, along with Brush 8, to join a strike team in Oregon.

Yuma Fire Chief Tim Soule is currently serving as strike team leader for the Southern Oregon fire affecting multiple counties.