Sen. Tony Navarrete resigns following child sex abuse charges

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY, 13 On Your Side) - Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Democratic Leader Rebecca Rios issued a statement Tuesday following the resignation of Arizona Sen. Tony Navarrete, who was arrested on seven felony charges related to child sex abuse.

The statement reads, “Moments ago, Senator Tony Navarrete tendered his resignation, effective immediately. We will now notify the Governor and Secretary of State, and the process will begin to find his replacement in District 30."

"This was the right thing to do considering the serious allegations. We know that the Arizona Judicial Branch will deliver justice and pray for healing and support for all victims. We stand firmly with survivors of sexual assault and encourage anyone who needs it to call the Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline at 602-279-2980.”

This follows calls from several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, asking for Navarrete to step down.

