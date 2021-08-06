Woman arrested in connection with murder-for-hire plot in El Centro

Top Stories

El Centro Police speak out after the arrest of the victim's former girlfriend - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) say Kimberly Vega organized the murder of 27-year-old Pablo Dominguez at the Crown Motel in El Centro on June 7.

Detective Antonio Hernandez with ECPD says Vega ordered a hit on the victim. Athan Emmanuel Estrada, the same suspect who was mistakenlty released from Imperial County Jail, is accused of pulling the trigger.

“There is substantial evidence to support that there was a conspiracy involved here between Kimberly and the shooter that we have in custody," he said.

Last month Estrada managed to escape from jail, but deputies were able to place him back in custody after he was captured in Mexicali.

Both Estrada and Vegas are facing murder charges. Police say they're looking for more potential suspects. News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have the full story on the Early Edition at 4 p.m.