Yuma Art Center plans music festival, celebrates local artists by holding multiple contests

Top Stories

Eager to feature community’s outstanding music scene

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is not letting a global pandemic slow its rock 'n' roll enthusiasm; nor will it prevent the Yuma Art Center from embracing local artists by hosting project/commission-based opportunities.

From Friday, September 10, through Saturday, 11, the Yumarocks Music Festival will be jamming out over the course of two days at the Historic Yuma Theatre. Local artists from throughout Yuma County recently invited musicians to submit songs as an audition.

Selectors chose eight groups to make up the concert series. For questions or more information, please contact Events Operations Lead Marvin Sevilla at marvin.sevilla@yumaaz.gov.

Now in its 21st year, the Tribute of the Muses Award recognizes "an outstanding member of Yuma’s arts community whom has shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts." As part of the ceremonies on Friday, October 8, awarders will present the tribute winner with a commissioned piece also crafted by a local artisan.

Eligibil ity and Requirements

Contestant must be 18 years or older.

Contestant must be a resident of Yuma County.

Artwork must be an original idea.

Artwork must include professional presentation complete with framing or a base as necessary.

Event organizers ask that interested participants keep in mind: A 1.5 inch by 3 inch plaque will be attached to the base or frame of the selected piece. Click here for the full application; deadline is Friday, August 27.

The Yuma Art Center is also calling all visual artists to help make the community a little less "trashy." The City's Downtown Trash Enclosure Art Project seeks artisans whom will design, create and install murals which "aim to further beautify the community’s Historic North End."

A local, premier industrial contractor, Degree Mechanical, LLC, made this program possible through an initial, generous donation to the Main Street Fountain Project. The City of Yuma chose to reallocate these funds to the downtown art-based venture.

The submission deadline is Friday, September 3. Click here for the full application. City planners expect to install the project anywhere from October to December.