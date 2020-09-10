Tribute of the Muses goes on in spite of pandemic

Yuma County

Art Center offers participants a red carpet experience in the comfort of their own home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The show must go on, even in the wake of a pandemic. That's the attitude the Yuma Art Center is adopting for its annual gala.

This year's "Tribute of the Muses" won't include a big bash, but it will offer participants a portable carnival atmosphere, courtesy the 2020 theme, "Under the Big Top."

Here's how it will work:

First, attendees will chose on what they'd like to dine. They can opt for chicken, salmon, or a vegetarian feast for two, or four, catered by River City Grill. Dinner includes an entree, drinks, a Caesar salad, and a variety of sweet treats from A Pop Above. The Art Center will also include some muse memorabilia. Prices range from $60 for a party of two, to $100 for a party of four.

Next, get dressed up, and get ready to drive the red carpet. Participants can roll right up to the back of center, get a few photos snapped off in front of its beloved MOMA mural, and pick up their meal.

Then, they'll head home to watch the awards ceremony via livestream.

It's a departure from years past, but it's still one of the Art Center's most important events.

"It's the one night that we fundraise throughout the year. This being our twentieth year, and know that the art community has been hit exceptionally hard by the coronavirus, we want to make sure that we still raise money so that we can put that money back out to the art community by offering all sorts of different programs and events." said Lindsay Benacka with the Art Center.

Tribute of the Muses honors an outstanding member of Yuma’s arts community for their devotion and excellence to the arts. Past winners include artists, performers, educators, advocates and patrons. The Helios award goes to the top newcomer in the local arts community.

For more information on the event, visit the City of Yuma website. You can buy tickets by clicking here.