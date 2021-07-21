Skip to Content
Published 12:38 PM

Suspects formally charged in fraud and theft case

KYMA

News 11's Cody Lee speaks with YCSO to discuss the extensive investigation detectives faced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two suspects accused of mail fraud and identity theft have been formally charged with a long list of crimes.

29-year-old Carlos Omar Gonzalez and 40-year-old Cecilia Gill face charges of fraudulent schemes, identity theft, trafficking in stolen property, and fraudulent use of credit cards.

Gonzalez and Gill are still in custody and are being held on a 100-thousand dollar bond. They are expected to be back in court next Wednesday for their preliminary hearing.

Coming up Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition - Cody Lee talks to the lead investigations sergeant to fully understand how hard the department worked to find the two individuals.

Author Profile Photo

Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

