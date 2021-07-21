Suspects formally charged in fraud and theft case
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two suspects accused of mail fraud and identity theft have been formally charged with a long list of crimes.
29-year-old Carlos Omar Gonzalez and 40-year-old Cecilia Gill face charges of fraudulent schemes, identity theft, trafficking in stolen property, and fraudulent use of credit cards.
Gonzalez and Gill are still in custody and are being held on a 100-thousand dollar bond. They are expected to be back in court next Wednesday for their preliminary hearing.
