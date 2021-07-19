YCSO: Deputies crack ongoing cases of mail theft and fraud

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced Monday its investigators have solved a series of mail theft and fraud cases dating back to 2019.

YCSO says over the past two years it's received numerous reports of stolen mail, and subsequent fraudulent activity, including identify theft. Deputies say most of the the activity was limited to the area between County 14th and County 19th Streets, and Avenue C and Avenue 5E.

Deputies say over the course of their investigation they spoke with multiple eye witnesses. They reported seeing the suspects going through mailboxes. They also provided a description of the suspects' vehicle, but the criminals still eluded arrest.

Then, deputies got the break they needed. They say surveillance video captured one suspect trying to withdraw money from a victim's bank account using a stolen ATM card. YCSO says investigators identified the person on the video, and managed to match that person to several ongoing mail theft and fraud cases.

On Thursday, July 15, deputies moved in to make their arrests. They arrested 29-year-old Carlos Omar Gonzalez and 40-year-old Cecilia Gill, both of Somerton, on charges of fraudulent schemes, identity theft, trafficking in stolen property, and fraudulent use of credit cards.

Deputies say when they served a search warrant on the suspects' home, they found hundreds of personal documents and mail, as well as numerous stolen credit and debit cards.

YCSO continues to work to identify those targeted by the suspects. So far deputies have identified 20 victims, and say more are out there. They urge anyone with information on the case to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.