today at 3:56 PM
Published 4:17 PM

Yuma man accused of attempted murder faces judge

KYMA

New details about alleged crime revealed in courtroom - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of trying to kill multiple people after ramming his car into a home was back in court today where he was formally charged.

36-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez is being charged with 10 felony counts and one misdemeanor.

The significant charges include four counts of attempted murder.

News 11 is learning new details about the victims.

“It alleges under count one an adult victim and under count two, three, and four its alleging separate minors,” Judge Stewart read out in court.

The victims were not present today.

Initially, Gonzalez was booked on 14 charges, however, the state prosecutor dropped three. He will continue to be held on a 100-thousand dollar cash-only bond. Gonzalez will be back in court next Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.

Stay with KYMA.com for continuing coverage.

Crime / Local News / News / Yuma County
Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

