YPD speaks following arrest of alleged attempted homicide suspect

Suspect to appear in court Tuesday - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department tells us 36 year-old Eduardo Gonzalez allegedly assaulted multiple victims then started intentionally striking the residence multiple times with his vehicle. The victims sustained only minor injuries.

After arriving at the scene, officers discovered a vehicle pulling away from the residence which it had just collided with.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and booked on 13 felony charges and one misdemeanor including four counts of attempted homicide.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), his bond has been set to $100,000.

The suspect will be in court tomorrow at 1 P.M.

Cody Lee

