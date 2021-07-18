UPDATE: New details on vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

Top Stories

Injuries so serious, victim airlifted to Phoenix area hospital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) releases new details Sunday afternoon surrounding Saturday evening's welfare check on a young woman, 20, whom was standing in the 5700 block of E. 32nd Street's roadway. The situation was soon updated to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

At approximately 9:13 p.m. Saturday, officers' initial investigation discovered a 20-year-old female had been waving her hands while standing in the roadway. The YPD learned she was then struck by two separate vehicles.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, both vehicles swerved and hit her; ultimately stopping, along with several persons, to render first aid. Ambulances rushed the young woman to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was flown to a Phoenix area hospital.

Impairment of the 20-year-old woman does appear to be a factor.

The YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call their hotline at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.