Remembering Deputy Anthony Redondo

Family, friends, and law enforcement gathered to pay tribute to the fallen Deputy - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Family, friends, and law enforcement officials attended Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) Deputy Anthony Redondo's funeral Saturday morning at Southwest High School in El Centro.

Imperial County Sheriff Raymond Loera spoke about the impact fallen Deputy Redondo had on ICSO.

“When I responded to the scene of the accident and saw the effect this tragedy had on everyone who was on the scene, it was clear to me he already had a great impact on this agency and his fellow deputies,” said Lorea.

After the funeral service, attendees made their way to Evergreen Cemetery for the burial service.

A celebration of life for Deputy Anthony Redondo was hosted after his burial services at Casa de Mañana in Imperial. They gathered to give their condolences to Deputy Redondo’s family.

Deputy Anthony Redondo was involved in a fatal crash on June 26. California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. As of now, there are no updates as to how or why this crash happened.

Six others were involved in that crash. Five of the six were taken to the hospital. There is no update on their medical condition.

CBS 13's Vince Ybarra will have the full story on News 11's Early Edition.