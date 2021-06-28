ICSO deputy dies in crash while responding to call

Top Stories

The crash left 5 others injured

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Anthony Redondo was on his way to a call in Seeley when he crashed last Saturday.

ICSO says Deputy Redondo was on his way to a mental health call around 7 p.m. when he crashed with another vehicle at Forrester Road and Aten Road.

Deputy Redondo died of his injuries on the scene.

The California Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old from Seeley drove a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a fuel trailer at an unknown speed. The crash left five individuals injured. The driver suffered minor injuries.

ICSO does not release additional information. The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

A GoFundMe has been created for funeral expenses. If you wish to donate, click here.

Deputy Redondo was 25 years of age and was hired by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office on September 11, 2020.