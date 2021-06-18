Ken-ducky Derby raises funds for Children of El Centro, swim scholarships

Top Stories

Encourages community to find relief from heat in lazy river

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In collaboration with the City of El Centro, the Kiwanis Club holds a Ken-ducky Derby fundraiser Friday at 540 Park Ave, from 7 p.m. onward, benefiting El Centro Swim Scholarships and other projects helping Children of El Centro.

COURTESY KIWANIS CLUB OF EL CENTRO

Thanks to sponsors: El Centro Regional Medical Center Foundation, State Farm, Express Lube, Payless Auto Insurance, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, Southwest Security and City of El Centro Aquatic Center; local vendor Flash Dog will be offering hotdogs at a super discounted price, 2 for $3, with a bottle of water or cup of tea.

All proceeds raised will go toward the aforementioned philanthropies.

Temperatures have been higher than normal recently, so the City encourages spectators and challengers to bring swimwear for cooling off in the pool after the competition has ended.

Due to Health Department Restrictions, a limited amount of spectators is allowed. Attendants are asked to wear derby hats in honor of the occasion.