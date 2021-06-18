Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:48 PM

Ken-ducky Derby raises funds for Children of El Centro, swim scholarships

KIWANIS CLUB OF EL CENTRO

Encourages community to find relief from heat in lazy river

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In collaboration with the City of El Centro, the Kiwanis Club holds a Ken-ducky Derby fundraiser Friday at 540 Park Ave, from 7 p.m. onward, benefiting El Centro Swim Scholarships and other projects helping Children of El Centro.

COURTESY KIWANIS CLUB OF EL CENTRO

Thanks to sponsors: El Centro Regional Medical Center Foundation, State Farm, Express Lube, Payless Auto Insurance, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, Southwest Security and City of El Centro Aquatic Center; local vendor Flash Dog will be offering hotdogs at a super discounted price, 2 for $3, with a bottle of water or cup of tea.

All proceeds raised will go toward the aforementioned philanthropies.

Temperatures have been higher than normal recently, so the City encourages spectators and challengers to bring swimwear for cooling off in the pool after the competition has ended.

Due to Health Department Restrictions, a limited amount of spectators is allowed. Attendants are asked to wear derby hats in honor of the occasion.

Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the community which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Skip to content